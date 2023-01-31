This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Chose Tinubu Over Atiku – Prominent PDP Senator, Nnamani Opens Up

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said he chose to campaign for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu instead of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP because the party abandoned zoning.

According to The Vanguard reports, Nnamani in a statement he personally signed on Sunday said the main opposition party breached its own constitution and denied the south the opportunity to run for presidency and as such, he decided to stick with Tinubu.

To him, the PDP constitution prescribes that key political offices be rotated between the North and the south to ensure equity, justice, and fairness.

The Enugu state former governor further said the action of the PDP amounted to injustice and lack of equity maintaining that “it is morally wrong to leave power in the north after President Muhammadu buhari’s tenure in 2023.“

Senator Nnamani equally noted that President buhari in recognition of the North/South power rotation created a window for political balancing that enabled Tinubu to emerge as presidential candidate.

He said “ having critically examined the situation, I found Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the preferred candidate from the south to foot the bill in 2023”.

The Senator stressed the need for political harmony in a manner that gives all parts of Nigeria a sense of belonging.

Nnamani was among several party members who were suspended by the National Working Committee of the PDP last week for anti-party activities.

The PDP announced the suspension of the former governor on Friday night, January 20, over alleged anti-party activities.

Reacting to this, Nnamani described his suspension from the PDP as a rude shock and surprising.

The lawmaker further highlighted 3 errors in his suspension while calling on his supporters to keep calm and be law-abiding as the campaign moves on.

Nnamani argued that he was never notified nor was he learnt of any petition against him that formed the basis of his suspension by the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP.

He argued that the NWC of the PDP never invited him to any proceedings, hearing or meeting for discussion on his offences.

The former governor said, therefore, he was denied the opportunity to a fair hearing,neither by representation nor by himself, before the proposed decision.

He, therefore, concluded that his suspension is a violation of the party’s constitution which gives room to a fair hearing.

To him, the purported suspension did not follow laydown disciplinary proceedings and was against the superiority of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: Yidiat90 (via 50minds

News )

