Why I Can’t Say Amen For A Bullion Van To Miss It’s Way To My House Like It Did Asiwaju -APC Member

There has been a lot of controversies over the bullion van that was seen in the house of Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the APC and the former Governor of Lagos State.

Ayodele Adewale, a chieftain of the APC and an APC state organizing Secretary Lagos State chapter, cleared on the air on Arise TV morning show this morning, as he revealed that the bullion van seen in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s house missed it’s address. However, Ruben Abati told him to pray for a bullion van to miss it’s way to his house too like it did to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In reply he said, “Mr. Abati let me say this, I can’t say amen to it, .you know why? Even if a bullion van misses its way to people’s house and they mistakingly drop money in your house and the money is not yours, you will be arrested, just as the if somebody dropped money in your account and you spend it, you will be asked to return it.

