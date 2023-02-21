Why I Can’t Endorse Tinubu For Presidency -Seun Okinbaloye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a report which has been making rounds on social media, it was reported that Channels TV’s journalist and TV host, Seun Okinbaloye, allegedly endorsed the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State.

However, reacting to the report, Seun Okinbaloye on Monday, released a statement his Twitter Handle where he noted that the report that he endorsed the APC Presidential candidate is false. Speaking on why he cant endorse the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seun Okinbaloye stated that as a journalist, he cant endorse any Presidential candidate.

Quoting the original statement released by him, He said, “ Please disregard the fake that has been flying around. As a journalist, I have not and will never endorse any candidate. God bless Nigeria”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Seun Okinbaloye;

Grantenzy (

)