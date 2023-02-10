Why I Cannot Endorse You For Presidency -Sultan Of Sokoto Tells Asiwaju Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It can be recalled that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, held their presidential campaign rally yesterday in Sokoto State, where thousands of his supporters came out to show their support for them and his welcome them.

However, as part of their campaign activities, the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, paid a visit to the Sultan of Sokoto. During their visit to the sultan of Sokoto, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, told the he sultan of Sokoto, that they want to win the election and that they have come to see his blessings and endorsement ahead of the presidential election. Bola Tinubu told the sultan that he cannot reject endorsing him because he came with the President, President Muhammadu Buhari.

In reply, the Sultan of Sokoto rejected the offer from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to endorse him for presidency. Giving his reasons, the sultan of Sokoto stated that as a political ruler, he cannot openly take sides in political contest. However, the sultan gave the APC presidential candidate his blessings ahead of the presidential election.

