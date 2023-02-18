Why I Believe That Nyesom Wike Is Behind The Violence In Rivers State – Tonye Cole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has revealed that all the attacks against political parties in Rivers State has been the handwork of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

According to Tonye Cole, a closer look at the violence that has taken place in Rivers State during the current election season will reveal that only party that has not been attacked is the faction of the PDP loyal to Nyesom Wike.

Tonye Cole explained that his party, APC, has suffered numerous attacks including the attack in which a dynamite was thrown at APC supporters during a rally in Rivers State.

Tonye Cole went on to say that the Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Rivers State has also been attacked in more than one occasion.

Tonye Cole also said that the faction of the PDP loyal to Atiku Abubakar has also been attacked as we. He recounted the recent assassination attempt made on the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Abiye Sekibo.

Tonye Cole stated that out of all the active political parties in Rivers State, only the faction of the PDP loyal to Nyesom Wike has been able to campaign without being attacked. Tonye Cole noted that he believes that Nyesom Wike has been attacking them with the hope that they will retaliate so that anarchy will prevail in Rivers State.

