Why I am supporting Tinubu – Nnamani

Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, has provided an explanation for why Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress is his choice to run for president in the general election of 2023.

Nnamani claimed that the PDP violated its own constitution by denying the South the chance to contest for president.

The former governor claimed that in order to promote equity, justice, and fairness, the PDP constitution calls for the rotation of important political offices between the North and South.

Just over a week ago, The PUNCH reported that the PDP had suspended the Enugu legislator along with other party leaders in the states of Ekiti and Imo due to alleged anti-party activities.

The PDP constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in accordance with the principle of equity, justice, and fairness, according to the statement the lawmaker made on Sunday and made available to journalists in Abuja.

“The leadership ditched the constitutional clause and flipped the reasoning upside down, even though the PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu made a categorical vow to resign should a northerner emerge as the presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.”

The legislator recounted how “the PDP in 2019 permitted the North to compete the presidential primaries in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in which Atiku Abubakar won the ticket and contested the election.

He continued, stating that it was anticipated that the PDP will act similarly in 2023 and permit the South to run for the top job.

He said that Atiku was re-elected in a turn of events and suspected political maneuvering.

The legislator added that the G-5 governors, who insisted on adhering to the North-South rotation idea, as well as southern PDP supporters, were incensed by the presidential primary result.

The legislator continued, “The PDP’s action amounted to unfairness and lack of equality arguing that it is morally wrong to leave power in the North after the President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.mandate )’s in 2023.”

Bola Tinubu was able to become a contender for president because buhari, who was aware of the North-South power rotation, created an opportunity for political balance.

According to him, Tinubu is the preferred candidate from the South to pay the bill in 2023 after a critical analysis of the situation. He argues that political harmony is necessary to give all of Nigeria a sense of belonging.

