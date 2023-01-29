Why I Am Supporting Tinubu – Nnamani Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general election which will take place on February 25, the former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has given his reasons why he is pitching his tent with the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Nnamani explained that People’s Democratic Party breached it’s constitution and disallowed the the south the opportunity to run for presidency.

Source: The Punch

Nnamani pointed out that it was expected that in 2023, the People’s Democratic Party in a corresponding manner would allow South West to contest for the apex position. Speaking further he explained that the outcome of the presidential primary infuriated the G-5 governors who insisted on respecting the North South rotation principle.

According to him, “The action of the PDP amounted to injustice and lack of equity, maintaining that it is morally wrong to leave power in the North after the president, Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023. I found Tinubu as the preferred candidate from the South having critically examined the situation”

