Why I Am No Longer Worried About Obi’s Perceived Lack Of Popularity In The North – Ireti Kingibe

Ireti Kingibe, a prominent chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has come out to reveal why she is no longer worried about her party’s flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi’s perceived lack of popularity in the northern region of the country. This comes as Nigerians are gradually beginning to count down to what has been described as the most important presidential election in the nation’s democratic history. This election is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2019.

Ireti, who is the wife of prominent northern politician and running mate to MKO Abiola in 1993, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, disclosed on Wednesday during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s “Democracy Today” that when the presidential campaigns first began in the country, she was initially worried that Obi would not be accepted by the Arewa region because he was not known by the people there at the time. This was due to the fact that Obi was not known by the people in

However, the chieftain of the Labour Party revealed that due to the successes of Obi’s recent campaigns, as well as the awareness that has begun to build around his candidacy among northerners, she is now very confident that the former governor of Anambra now possesses what it takes to emerge victorious on the ballots in the upcoming elections. The upcoming elections are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

She remarked; “My opinion is that Obi have the necessary qualities to be successful at the national level. Initially, I was concerned since he did not enjoy widespread support in the north. However, I can now see that as awareness increases, it is building up to the point where it is sufficient for him to obtain what is required. I have faith that the candidate I support will be victorious in the presidential election.”

