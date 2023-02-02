Why I am no longer worried about Obi’s lack of popularity in the north – Ireti Kinigbe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ireti Kingibe, a prominent chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has come out to explain why she is no longer concerned about her party’s flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi,’s perceived lack of popularity in the northern region of the country. This comes as Nigerians gradually begin to count down to what has been described as the most crucial presidential election in the nation’s democratic history.

Ireti, the wife of prominent northern politician and running mate to MKO Abiola in 1993, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, disclosed during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s “Democracy Today” on Wednesday that she was initially concerned that Obi would not be accepted by the Arewa region because the people there did not know him at the time.

The head of the Labour Party, on the other hand, said that she is now very confident that the former Anambra governor now has what it takes to win the upcoming elections because of the successes of his recent campaigns and the growing awareness of his candidacy among northerners.

She stated, “Obi has what it takes, in my opinion, to win at the national level.” At first, I was concerned about how little he was known in the north. However, I now see that his awareness is increasing sufficiently to enable him to obtain the necessary supplies. In my opinion, my candidate will win the presidential election.

