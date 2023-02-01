Why I Am No Longer Worried About Obi Lack Of Popularity In The North – Ireti Kingibe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ireti Kingibe, a prominent chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has come forward to explain why she is no longer concerned about her party’s flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi’s perceived lack of popularity in the northern region of the country as Nigerians begin to count down to what has been described as the most crucial presidential election in the nation’s democratic history.

During an interview on Wednesday’s episode of ‘Democracy Today’ on Africa Independent Television, Ireti, the wife of Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, a prominent northern politician and MKO Abiola’s running mate in 1993, said that she was initially concerned that the Arewa region would not accept Obi because he was not well-known in the area.

The leader of the Labour Party has stated that she is now sure that the former governor of Anambra has what it takes to win the forthcoming elections due to the success of his previous campaigns and the growing awareness of his candidacy in the north.

What she stated was: “Obi has what it takes to win on a national level, in my opinion. At first, I was concerned that he wouldn’t make it up north. But now I notice that his awareness is increasing to a point where he will be able to get the necessary resources. That’s why I’m confident in my candidate’s chances of being elected president.”

