Why I am Happy for The APC to Continue Fighting -Peter Obi’s VP, Yusuf Datti

A prominent Nigerian businessman and the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti, has spoken concerning the internal wrangling between leaders of the APC. During his interview on AIT , Datti revealed why he would be glad if the APC continued fighting itself.

Datti Ahmed - Obi | Datti 2023Addressing the topic, Datti said, “I am not a member of the APC, and I am quite outspoken.” I am quite glad for the APC to continue fighting itself because of the untold hardship it has brought upon Nigerians. We are sweetened by their pain. The APC should please carry on with its conflict. They have inflicted a lot of hardship and heartache.

The Nigerian politician also expressed his concerns regarding the priorities of the APC-led government while stating that Nigeria has more pressing needs than the currency redesign policy. However, he disagreed with efforts by some APC governors to overturn the president’s directives on the old notes.

You can watch the interview here.

