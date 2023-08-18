NEWS

Why I Am Against Same Sex Marriage – Enoch Adeboye Reveals

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, has shared why he is against same sex marriages. He shared this in a message to his followers on social media.

In the tweet, he explained that the first commandment of God was to be fruitful and multiply, and two people of the same sex cannot produce children.

According to him, if the whole world was to adopt the lifestyle, the human race would be extinct in a couple of years.

“Someone asked me not too long ago, why are you against same sex marriage? I asked in turn how will two men or two women produce a child? They mentioned adoption, but who will produce the children they will adopt? If we all adopt this lifestyle, the human race would be extinct in less than a hundred years,” he wrote.

He declared that he would stand with the word of God, no matter what the trend in the world is today.

What are your thoughts on this? Share them in the comments. Be blessed.

LaVictoria (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Customs Foil Attempted Trafficking of Donkey Genitals and Shark Fins Worth N1.23bn at Lagos airport

55 seconds ago

Obidients Should Note Obi Is Now Playing Politics Of No Bitterness In Hobnobbing With APC -Onanuga

12 mins ago

I was in primary five when General Yakubu Gowon became Nigeria head of state-Former President GEJ

14 mins ago

Ndi Kato Reacts As Hundreds of Ex -Boko Haram Protest To Demand N30,000 Allowance

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button