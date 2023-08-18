Why I Am Against Same Sex Marriage – Enoch Adeboye Reveals

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, has shared why he is against same sex marriages. He shared this in a message to his followers on social media.

In the tweet, he explained that the first commandment of God was to be fruitful and multiply, and two people of the same sex cannot produce children.

According to him, if the whole world was to adopt the lifestyle, the human race would be extinct in a couple of years.

“Someone asked me not too long ago, why are you against same sex marriage? I asked in turn how will two men or two women produce a child? They mentioned adoption, but who will produce the children they will adopt? If we all adopt this lifestyle, the human race would be extinct in less than a hundred years,” he wrote.

He declared that he would stand with the word of God, no matter what the trend in the world is today.

