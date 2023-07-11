Why I Always Laugh When I Hear Some Prophets Prophesying-Pst Adeboye Emphasizes The Role Of Prophesy

Pastor Adeboye emphasized the significance of prophecy as a divine means of receiving God’s revelation. It allows His chosen servants to gain insight into His plans and intentions for the future. By embracing prophecy, believers can align themselves with God’s will, participating in His divine agenda. The pastor encouraged the congregation to recognize and appreciate the role of prophecy in their lives, as it enables them to receive God’s blessings, guidance, and protection. Walking in alignment with God’s plans and embracing prophetic revelations leads to favorable outcomes and spiritual growth in the lives of believers.

In the RCCG Online Sunday Service, Pastor E.A. Adeboye delivered a sermon titled “For Whom The Heavens Open (Part 20).” Drawing from Joshua 6:2, he highlighted the importance of prophecy and its connection to God’s future plans. He explained that prophecy involves God revealing His intentions to His chosen servants, the Prophets, as stated in Amos 3:7. By understanding and embracing the role of prophecy, believers can align themselves with God’s will, resulting in positive outcomes and a deeper relationship with Him.

During the sermon, Pastor Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, referred to Joshua 6:2 as a passage of great significance. He emphasized that the verse sheds light on the concept of prophecy, which involves God disclosing His forthcoming actions. Quoting the passage, he explained that God informed Joshua about the imminent victory over Jericho and its king and warriors.

To provide further clarity, Pastor Adeboye defined prophecy as the act of God revealing His future plans. He referenced Amos 3:7, which states that God discloses His intentions to His prophets before carrying them out. According to him, God’s knowledge spans from the beginning to the end, enabling Him to declare events before they occur. He emphasized that even before Joshua’s birth, God knew about the walls of Jericho, which made their eventual destruction effortless for Him.

In his sermon, Pastor Adeboye also addressed the issue of false prophecies. He expressed amusement when he heard certain prophets making conditional predictions, stating that if certain conditions were met, then certain results would follow. He clarified that this is not how God operates. True prophecies come from God and reveal things that have already been completed in His sight. He highlighted the importance of discerning genuine prophecies and understanding that God’s revelations are already accomplished realities.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 1:00:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/YX-WROkofqw?feature=share

TomTundex (

)