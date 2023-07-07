Why I Allowed High Chiefs To Become Kings – Olubadan of Ibadan Speaks

Oba Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, has maintained that there is no ill will toward the elevation of his high chiefs to crown-wearing obas. He further stated that the elevation will not cause any disruption to the traditional system in the event of the emergence of an Olubadan in the future.

The traditional king said that history may need to be reconstructed at times in order for it to be enduring and sustainable, stressing that the traditional setup in Ibadan continues to evolve in response to demand and change dynamics. He went on to say that despite opposition from some places, the elevation of chiefs is a notion that deserves to be supported since it has some virtues. Oba Balogun made the clarification during his address at the coronation of members of his Olubadan-in-Council as beaded crown-wearing Obas on Friday at Ibadan’s Mapo hall.

The Olubadan, speaking through a former State Head of Service, Tajudeen Aremu, stated that the crowning and coronation ritual will not change the distinctiveness of the Ibadan Traditional System in any manner. “We are here to reconstruct history because what we are doing today, as historical as it is, cannot be described as novel, but history must be reconstructed to make it enduring and sustainable, which hopefully it will be.” “We have a unique system in our traditional set up in Ibadan that continues to evolve, responding to demand dynamics as circumstances dictate, and this has confirmed the age-old aphorism that the only thing that is permanent in life is change.”

“In our responses to changes over the years, there have always been issues with forging consensus as arguments for and against always arise, making the ongoing controversy on today’s event a welcomed one being our familiar pattern and style in Ibadan.” “In short, whatever we are today in Ibadan in terms of our traditional system are products of periodic changes we have gone through, and there is no avoiding making our own contribution to the system with the confidence that posterity will record us correctly.”

Source: NAIJA NEWS

