Why Gunmen Bombed My House, Set My Vehicles Ablaze And Tried To Kill Me – Ikenga Ugochinyere

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson for the Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has disclosed the reason for the attack on his residence in the Umukegwu Akokwa area of the Imo State which led to losses of lives and properties.

In a video shared on YouTube by Symfoni TV, Ikenga who is a House of Reps candidate under the PDP said the sponsors of the attack wanted to prevent him from revealing certain information that he has.

In Ikenga’s exact words: “Stand up to these men; the men who sponsored this attack wanted me and my entire family dead. They could not bear the pain and future fear of the information at my disposal that I would keep releasing. These sponsors of Akwoka mayhem wished that even though their killer agents missed me by whiskers I would be too shocked and afraid to speak about the things I know. But I believe that the greatest weapon of the oppressor is fear but despite the carnage, our will has been made stronger”.

Watch video from 33:15 minutes.

Bizblogger (

)