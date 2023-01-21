This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Governor Wike Played A Part In Removing Uche Secondus As PDP National Chairman – Dele Momodu

During an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune, PDP Chieftain Dele Momodu disclosed why Governor Nyesom Wike had a role in the removal of Uche Secondus as Peoples Democratic Party national chairman.

According to Dele Momodu, Governor Wike had a role in the removal of Uche Secondus, a Rivers State native, as PDP national chairman because he (Nyesom Wike) aspired to be President of Nigeria and desired a smooth sailing for his goal to be realised.

Dele Momodu, the founder of Ovation International, stated that he was also a part of the process of removing Uche Secondus as PDP national chairman but never knew governor Nyesom Wike’s intention about the whole process until last year, after the PDP presidential Primary, when the G-5 governors revolted against working for Atiku Abubakar unless Senator Iyorchia Ayu was removed as PDP national chairman.

Recall that in August 2021, Uche Secondus was dismissed as the PDP’s national chairman by court order after governor Nyesom Wike and some disgruntled PDP members claimed that he was unable to address the party’s numerous challenges at the time.

Nyesom Wike has been under fire for refusing to work for the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, since the PDP’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, must quit because he is from the same region of Nigeria as Atiku Abubakar.

