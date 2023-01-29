Why Gov Sanwo-Olu Pulled Out Of #ThePlatform Lagos State Gubernatorial Debate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has withdrawn from ThePlatform debate for the gubernatorial candidates in the state.

The governor, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is seeking re-election, said he withdrew from Sunday’s debate because he did not want to share the stage with an unnamed challenger.

Supporters of a certain party allegedly shot supporters of another party in broad daylight in the Surulere region of the state over the weekend.

“Due to this viral incident, Governor Sanwo-Olu through his spokesperson said yesterday (Saturday) that the governor will withdraw from the debate because he does not want to share the stage with a particular candidate. Supporters are said to have carried out the attack.

Among those in the fray are Olufunso Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Wivour of the Labor Party (LP) and Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to the allegations against his party, Adediran warned his supporters that they will not shoot those campaigning in the Surulere region of the state and that all loyalists should refrain from any form of electoral violence.

Source: Channels TV

NationsUpdate (

)