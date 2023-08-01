Why God Will Not Appreciate If We Have Expectation Of Salvation Yet Still Depend On A Priest-Kumuyi.

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on POINT TWO: PERFORMED EXPECTATIONS BY FAITH IN CHRIST, the cleric reportedly stated that “Your expectations tonight shall be performed, because of what Christ has done for you, all those expectations tonight will be fulfilled in your life IN Jesus Name. Speaking further he said ” I see you going up, I see you going higher, and I see happiness you. You will be happy today, you will be happier tomorrow and you will be happiest as you go on in life. Your expectations will not be cut short, you are not an orphan, you have God, you have JESUS, the Lord is your Shepherd and you will not lack.

Speaking further he said “The Lord said, for I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart. (Jeremiah 29:11-13). When you come into the Kingdom of God, the Lord will give you the expected end, He give you the license and liberty to telephone Him in heaven, and He will listen unto you, He will hear your prayers of forgiveness and healing. He will answer your expectations of salvation, expectation of healing and expectation of the power of God in your life in Jesus name.

Speaking further he said “God does not appreciate that we have an expectation of salvation, of forgiveness and we also have that expectation on a religion priest or on a religion father, no. As you cannot go to the doctor in the hospital with concussion and you’re also depending on the drugs of doctor, doctor will not accept that from you. In the same vein, God will not accept you to have expectation in one priest, if you’re going to have the miracle of God, you must understand that your expectations is in Christ.

