Why Girls Experience High Urge For Intimacy During Ovulation

If you are a woman, you will agree with me that the time around ovulation is one of the most trying of the month. This is because it often coincides with a surge of sèxual desire, which can make less-enlightened teenage girls feel unclean for experiencing such emotions.

In light of a recent article posted on Healthline, we will examine the causes of increased sèxual desire in women during this time. If you’re a woman who has been wondering why this keeps happening to her, you’ll find some answers in this article. Keeping reading would be a good decision.

According to healthline When exactly does ovulation occur, to begin with? It occurs after a woman has her period and is said to be her most fertile time. Couples trying to start a family are typically told to mate frequently or continuously during this time of the month to increase their fertility.

For whatever reason, women experience heightened sèxual desire during this time. Given that we tend to be more religious here than in other parts of the world, this is a particularly pertinent inquiry, but for some, it may be uncomfortable to approach their parents on the topic. Therefore, you can learn that here.

For what reason do females have a stronger need around this time?

Hormonal fluctuations are mostly to blame for how you currently feel. The surge in testosterone and estrogen during this time is what causes the increased desire to mate that many women experience. The levels of these two hormones are maximum at this time, prompting a strong desire to mate. A woman’s desire to become pregnant is strongest throughout her fertile years because her body was designed to do it.

You, as a woman, should not feel inferior or unclean; there is nothing to fear. It’s a normal aspect of life that results in a brand new, younger organism.

