When it comes to Arsenal’s attacking lineup, manager Mikel Arteta faces some key decisions. One of the recent talking points revolves around the choice between Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus as the starting number nine.

While Nketiah began the match against Manchester United, it was Jesus who came off the bench and made an impact, raising questions about the future starting lineup.

Eddie Nketiah started the game against Manchester United, a testament to his strong start to the campaign. Arteta seemed keen to maintain the momentum that Nketiah had generated.

The young forward had a good game, but as the match intensified into a game of end-to-end football in the second half, he lacked the extra burst of energy needed to capitalize on opportunities.

In the 76th minute, Arteta turned to his bench in search of an injection of intensity in the forward line, and Gabriel Jesus answered the call.

The Brazilian striker brought an instant spark to Arsenal’s style of play, leaving the Manchester United defenders struggling to contain his energy and eagerness.

Jesus wasted no time in asserting himself on the pitch, almost assisting a goal for Martin Odegaard within minutes of coming on, though the shot was ultimately blocked.

His ability to link up play and push forward added a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack. Shortly thereafter, Declan Rice found the back of the net, and it was clear that Jesus’s hard work had paid off.

In a memorable moment, Jesus received a pass from Fabio Vieira, showcased his agility with a deft drop of the shoulder, and left the Manchester United defense in disarray, with only Andre Onana to beat.

After a lengthy absence due to injury, Jesus demonstrated his hunger and readiness for the upcoming season by calmly slotting the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of the net, sealing the victory for Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus’s comeback cameo was nothing short of impressive. His impact on the game was undeniable, raising the question of whether he should be considered for a starting role after the international break.

While Nketiah has shown promise, Jesus’s experience and ability to change the dynamics of a match suggest that he will be a valuable asset in Arteta’s starting lineup and he should displace Eddieh Nketiah

