Why Former transport minister Sekibo was sacked by Obasanjo, Wike

Rivers Governor Nysom wike challenged former minister of transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, on virtue of integrity, governor Wike urged the former Minister to explain why former President Olusegun Obasanjo sacked him from his cabinet.

He said as a man of integrity, he served as minister under President Goodluck Jonathan, later resigned honourably to contest governorship election and won.

Saturday independent Report that, The governor asserted Rivers people to know that he is not among those who had caused crisis in their local governments and has blood on their hands. He dared Dr. Sekibo to also make similar assertion.

Governor Wike urged the Opobo people not to squander their current opportunity to create the State’s future governor while supporting Sir Siminialayi Fubara, a PDP candidate who he praised for being dependable and faithful.

When Fubara is elected governor and takes office, he will finish building the Opobo Ring-Road, as he promised to sign the contract for its construction.

Additionally, Governor Wike instructed them to cast their ballots for all PDP candidates while they awaited guidance from their leaders regarding who to support for president.

Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the PDP candidate for governor of Rivers State, reaffirmed his commitment to the party’s leadership that he would never betray the trust placed in him to carry the party’s gubernatorial banner.

In order to show their thanks for the chance provided to their son to become the State’s future governor, Fubara urged the Opobo people to cast their ballots.

He acknowledged the kindness of governor Wike in completing projects for land reclamation and road infrastructure in Opobo town and promised that they would gain additional benefits if he were elected.

Ambassador Desmond Akawor, the chairman of the PDP in Rivers State, urged the Opobo people to make sure they cast winning ballots for their son, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, and all of the party’s candidates.

