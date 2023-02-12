This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Foreign Countries Will Start Judging Nigerians By The Kind Of Leader They Elect Next- Jimi Disu

With less than two weeks to the commencement of what has been described as the most talked-about presidential elections in the country’s recent democratic history, veteran journalist, and public affairs analyst, Jimi Disu has come out to explain why the international community will start judging Nigerians based on who becomes the nation’s next Commander-In-Chief.

While appearing on Wazobia TV’s ‘As E Dey Hot’ program several hours ago, Mr. Disu echoed the recent statement issued by ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo in which he warned that the rest of the world had its eyes firmly planted on Nigeria ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to the veteran journalist, any of the current presidential candidates that emerge victorious on the ballots in the polls will tell the rest of the world the kind of people that Nigerians are. He went on to warn that people should not be surprised if they are being treated in certain ways when they visit other countries after February 25.

“You know that in the committee of nations, the first point that is used to assess a country and its people is its leader. Americans have a proverb that says; “show me your friends and I will tell you who you are.” in this case, it is show me your leaders and I will tell you who you are. Leaders anywhere, be it an Imam in the mosque, or a pastor in the church, often indicate the kind of people that are being led by such persons. What I have just said is very significant. If we, as a people, have what is called a sense of purpose, we will understand that it is not enough to elect a president simply because he comes from your tribe, town, or practices the same religion as you. Anybody we elect now, the same eye that will be used to look at that person in the international community, will also be used to look at every Nigerian.

Normally, the average Nigerian would ask what is his concern on this issue. But we tend to forget that our government is always looking for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI). So, if you are an international businessman, would you be willing to invest in a country that is being run by a newly elected president who happens to be a criminal? Even as an ordinary Nigerian, you won’t be pleased if you get to an airport in a foreign country and you are subjected to certain kinds of treatment and unwarranted searches. So, we should realize that we must have a leader that will be respected on the world stage when the committee of nations gathers. If you want to understand what I am saying, then look back at what happened when Obasanjo was president, or how well Nigerians were treated when Yakubu Gowon was in charge.”

You can watch Jimi Disu’s analysis on Wazobia TV here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

#Foreign #Countries #Start #Judging #Nigerians #Kind #Leader #Elect #Jimi #DisuWhy Foreign Countries Will Start Judging Nigerians By The Kind Of Leader They Elect Next- Jimi Disu Publish on 2023-02-12 18:53:08