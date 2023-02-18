NEWS

Why fighting Buhari, Emefiele if not that you are supporting vote buying?- Okwesilieze Nwodo Slams APC Governors

A former Governor of Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo has called out El-Rufai and other APC Governors for disobeying the orders of Buhari over Naira Swap. This was contained in a statement he made to journalists on Friday, February 17 in Abuja. The former PDP National Chairman claimed that the APC Governors are frustrated by the new policy issued by the Central Bank because they know it will have a huge impact on the upcoming election. Nwodo stated that the APC Governors are not concerned about curbing vote-buying because of their selfish interest.

Nwodo stated that every Nigerian wants a free and fair election, noting that the directives of President Buhari must be obeyed. He lambasted those against the policy, saying that their stance over the naira redesign policy shows that they are happy with the challenges the country is facing.

Hear him, “The APC Governors should understand that the current monetary policy will help in curbing banditry and vote buying in the country. I always ask them, why fighting Buhari, Emefiele if not that you are supporting vote buying? It means that they want excess cash to be in circulation so that they can continue their vote buying as they normally do.”

Source: Channels Television

