Why Fani-Kayode's Coup Allegation May Be God's Blessing in Disguise -Gov. Candidate, Nya-Etok

The ADC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State and Nigerian statesman, Ezekiel Nya-Etok, has said that the coup allegation made by the APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, could be a blessing in disguise. Speaking on News Central, Ezekiel stated that some Nigerians were already concerned about the possibility of a coup.

Addressing the topic, Ezekiel said, “Some of these people are being used by God, but they do not know.” Femi is someone that I know quite well, and he is not as dumb as people think. He needed to make a statement, and I think it is good for Nigeria. The conversation has become visible through his allegation, and anyone who had such thoughts in mind would have to rethink them. Femi has spilled the beans, and I see the hand of God in Femi’s actions.

He added, “Femi needed to bring out certain issues either deliberately or by mistake.” Someone in high places had to raise the topic, and Femi executed it. I forgive him, but the topic is now in the public domain. Those who may be thinking of plotting a possible attack will be cautioned against it.

