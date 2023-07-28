Why Ex-governor, Nyesom Wike Should be Expelled Immediately from the PDP- Ossai Ovie Reveals.

Special assistant to former governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Social Media, Ossai Ovie Success has taken to social media to disclose his reason for calling for the quick dismissal of former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike from the opposition party, PDP. He made such disclosure on Facebook.

Ossai Ovie Success who spoke about such issue through his official Facebook page, stated that Nyesom Wike should immediately be expelled from PDP for his gross misconduct and his appointment as minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Ossai Ovie Success, the opposition party should not wait for Nyesom Wike to resign, adding that the National Working Committee should urgently convey an emergency meeting and expel the former governor.

Ossai Ovie Success finally stated that Nyesom Wike has not been impactful to the party in recent times because his behaviors are against the party norms.

Here is Ossai Ovie Success’ post below;

What are your thoughts with regards to Ossai Ovie Success’ statement?

Let’s hear from you on the comment section below.

Goodnewschi (

)