Why elites from South East are silent on the activities of unknown gunmen – Festus Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has shared what he believes was the reason why some political leaders and other top persons from the southeast region of the country are not openly speaking against the activities of the ‘Unknown Gunmen’ in the area.

Keyamo who shared his thought on the pressing concern in the southeast on his Twitter account said the reason was because they were afraid of being attacked by the same people.

His post partly reads, “I think it is time to call a spade, a spade: the simple reason the elites in the South East are finding it difficult to speak out against those killing and dehumanising their own people in the East is the fear of reprisal attacks against their own properties and family members back home by these ‘unknown gunmen’.”

He said he has reached out privately to some of the elites in the region to know the reason behind their silence and that they admitted to it.

According to him, their silence doesn’t mean that they are in support of what is happening but that they were in a difficult situation.

While calling on them to support President Tinubu he promised that they will not be left to face the situation alone because federal government has the responsibility to make sure that all parts of the country obey law and order.

He wrote, “It is the responsibility of the federal government to restore law and order in all parts of the country and this I am ABSOLUTELY certain the government of @officialABAT will do. Besides, we cannot isolate a region and its elites in a country where we see ourselves as one. It is our collective responsibility to assist the FG in restoring order nationwide.”

