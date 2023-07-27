Why Egg Is Good For Your Body

Eggs provide a valuable source of quality protein while also containing 13 essential vitamins and minerals, alongside necessary omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.

According to Healthline”, 60% of the high-quality protein in eggs can be found in the egg white, while the yolk contains the rest, along with vital healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants all compounding for a valuable contribution to your daily nutritional needs. Below is why eggs are good for the body.

Each egg contains about six grams of protein, as well as helpful amino acids. Getting our share of protein for the day can help with weight management, increase muscle mass, lower blood pressure and help our bones, as well.

Eggs are widely considered to be a valuable source of quality protein. Proteins are the building blocks of life, essential for the strength and repair of muscle and tissue with one single egg containing about 6.3 grams of protein. The powerful advantage of the protein in eggs links to the fact that eggs contain all nine essential amino acids in sufficient amounts to support effective muscle growth, recovery, and maintenance.

Egg yolks are one of a handful of foods that naturally contain vitamin D. And with close to a quarter of all Australian adults suffering from a mild or moderate vitamin D deficiency, the case for eggs is even more potent.

