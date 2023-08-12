Why ECOWAS should attack Niger without involving Nigerian armed forces -FFK

Femi Fani-Kayode(FFK,), a former minister of ation, has requested that the ECOWAS strike the Niger Republic without using Nigerian armed forces.

The statement, headlined “ECOWAS VERSUS NIGER: WHO IS FOOLING WHO?,” was released on Saturday. According to Fani-Kayode, it would be inappropriate for Western governments to use Nigeria as a pretext to invade other West African nations.

He added that the Nigerian people do not support the ECOWAS’s proposed military involvement in the Niger Republic, which, if carried out, would be a grave mistake for the region.

ECOWAS leaders should make sure that the Niger situation is resolved by diplomacy and the use of force, according to Fani-Kayode.

Quoting from his words, he stated: “The impending attack on the Niger Republic is currently unpopular at home and, if carried out, would be a grave mistake. If ECOWAS must invade Niger in order to reestablish the rule of law, then so be it, but let them do so without using any Nigerian forces.

Leave the French and their Francophone allies in our sub-region to do the task on their own, with American intelligence and logistical help. We should only enter the conflict if our nation is assaulted or our sovereignty is infringed”.

