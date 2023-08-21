“Why Does Everything Gotta Be Sexualized?”-Tboss Asks As Nurse Faces Backlash On IG

Former Big Brother Naija star Tboss recently shared her thoughts on a news report that has stirred conversations on social media. The report discussed a nurse who faced backlash for creating content while working in a hospital. The incident sparked a discussion among fans about the dedication and seriousness that healthcare professionals should uphold in their jobs.

Tboss chimed in with a poignant question, addressing the tendency to sexualize various aspects of life, including careers like nursing. With her post, “Why does everything gotta be s*xualized???” Tboss highlighted the unfortunate habit of trilizing important matters by reducing them to mere aesthetics or perceived notions of glamor.

In a world that often places more value on appearances than on the significance of certain professions, Tboss’ question resonated with those who shared her sentiment. Her concise post served as a reminder that some vocations, like healthcare, carry immense responsibilities that should be honored with dedication and seriousness rather than being viewed through a superficial lens.

