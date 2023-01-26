Why do you try to blackmail president Buhari, stop blaming APC for your rejection-Kola to Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, criticised Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC for attempting to blackmail President Buhari and blaming the APC-led government for his “looming rejection by Nigerians.”

However, in a statement that was made public on Wednesday in Abuja, Kola lamented Tinubu’s tendency to try to disassociate himself from the shortcomings of his party before crying “crocodile tears,” even though he is the one who sponsors and profits from the insensitive policies.

According to reports, Asiwaju Tinubu was heavily implicated in the corruption in the petroleum industry, which contributed to the gasoline crisis, but he still pretended to care about the suffering of Nigerians since it was beginning to harm his political career aspirations, the PDP member stated.

Kola concluded that Nigerians would not be swayed by Tinubu’s antics, beguilements, and distracting theatrics regarding gasoline shortages and the new Naira notes imposed to win their votes.

What’s Your opinion on this?

Source:The Punch

Jesusbabe (

)