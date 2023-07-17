Why Do Women Live Longer Than Men?

Women tend to live longer than men. The average American man will live to age 76, according to the latest CDC figures, while the average woman in America will live to age 81. And a woman’s extra years tend to be healthy ones.

According to Healthline”, When it comes to health, men are biologically weaker. Men are more likely to experience chronic health conditions earlier than women and have shorter lives. In almost all countries around the world, women outlive men. Below are why women live longer than men.

Men are more likely to smoke, drink excessively and be overweight. They are also less likely to seek medical help early, and, if diagnosed with an infection, they are more likely to be non-adherent to treatment.” On top of all that, men are more likely to take life-threatening risks and die in car accidents, brawls, or gun fights. However, men are exposed to hard which weak their body’s cells and make them die before their time.

