Why Do They Always Tie Bell & Long Rope To Aaron’s Garment Anytime He Is Going To The Temple?-Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on MANIFESTING A STRONG PERSUASION OF FAITH, Point 1 in a Monday Bible Study, the cleric reportedly stated that “These are deliberate and inspiring words which we need to act on, not only to read or hear. We are reading that Jesus has provided more excellent things for us, so, if this is our goals and expectations, we must remember that Aaron usually went to the Holy of Holies with trepidation. They had to attach little little bells to the hem of his garment and a long rope extending to the outside of the temple in case he makes any mistake and is struck dead, and they are no longer hearing the tingling of the bells, they will know that he was dead and use the rope to drag him out.

Speaking further he said “But now for us, Christ has removed the limitation and hindrances from entering into the holy of holies, therefore, we have boldness to enter by the blood of Jesus with full assurance of faith. We will also hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering. We also come confidently, boldly, and fearlessly with a full assurance of faith, and strong persuasion of faith because He is faithful who promised. You focus on the provision of Calvary, you reach out and claim it in faith. We must hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering. Whatever your spiritual need, whatever you are crying about, today is the day of blessing, because He is faithful who promised to save, sanctify, heal, bruise satan under our feet, and also take us to the place which He has prepared for us. Resist the devil and he will flee.

