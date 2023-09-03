Why Didn’t They Remove Him At The Polling Booths? – Apugo Says After PDP Threatens To Remove Otti

Prince Benjamin Apugo is the Oparaukwu/Ochiagha Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State and also a national caucus and Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the ruling All Progressives Congress has shared his views after the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State threatens to remove the Governor, Alex Otti from office through a legal means.

The Sun paper reported that the All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Prince Benjamin Apugo said in an exclusive interview; “No, no, no, they are talking rubbish. Why didn’t they remove him at the polling booths? Abians were frustrated by the actions of the PDP government. It was only those who looted Abia money with them would be happy.”

He added; “They will give 160 names to a local government chairman and they will be paying you the salary; you are one of the leaders of PDP, they will be paying salaries of the ghost workers, they will bring this money to your place every month. They will be happy. Many of them in Abia State lived that way. So, what are they talking about?”

He stated further; “They should have removed Otti at the ballot, not by saying we will remove him at all costs. Look, let me tell you something, if any man or woman from PDP is given Abia free to govern, if he or she has sense, the person won’t attempt to take the offer because Abia people will lynch the person. Abia will never accept a PDP administration in the state again. What they are saying is no threat at all.”

Penkelemesi (

)