Why did Tinubu removed all the service chiefs and left the DG of DSS- Igho Akeregha asks

Igho Akeregha, member, Nigerian Guild of editors, asked, why did President Tinubu removed all the service chiefs and left the Director General of the DSS.

Igho Akeregha, asked the question in an interview with AIT, during the Kakaaki program, when he was reacting to the Senate probing of oil subsidy under Buhari regime, frowning at 9.3 trillion naira spent in 30 months.

Igho Akeregha said he recalled that both 6th to 9th parliament, always starts with probing and when the probing comes up, there are lots of expectations, and before one will know it, everything will just go down. He said he hope that this probe will be holistic and deep.

However, he said 9.3 trillion naira in 30 months by Buhari’s administration is huge chunk of money off our national revenue. Till now, we don’t know what Buhari left for Tinubu as national treasury. He said the question is, how does that 9.3 trillion naira leave Nigeria coffers? He said that bring him to issue of Emefiele.

“Who are those that moved redesign of naira that everybody is now blaming Emefiele, my investigation found out that former EFCC chairman and ICPC chair, were two individuals that muted this idea and went to Buhari to tell him there is a need to redesign the naira. Emefiele was only brought in midway because you can not redesign naira without the CBN governor.”

He then asks that while Emefiele is being kept in detention, “Why did Tinubu remove all the service chiefs and left the DG of the DSS”

Watch video (Check 1hr: 3mins: 45secs)

