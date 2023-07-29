Why Did Sen. Dave Pull The Plug And Go For Another Role Since He Has Plans To Be A Senator –Prof Anthony Kila

Professor Anthony Kila, a specialist in Strategy and Development, has raised concerns about Senator Dave Umahi’s decision to pursue a ministerial appointment, alleging that this move indicates a lack of respect for the Senate institution. During an interview with Arise Tv, Professor Kila expressed disappointment that the former Ebonyi governor seemingly abandoned his ambition to become a great Senator.

According to Professor Kila, he is displeased with elected officials who leave their positions to take up ministerial roles. He specifically pointed to Senator Dave Umahi as an example, questioning how he could abandon his plans, visions, and manifesto as a Senator to assume a different role. The professor emphasized that such actions undermine the integrity of the Senate institution.

”I’m not very pleased with people just being elected and they are leaving their position to go and become minister. And I refer to Senator Dave Umahi, if he had plans and he had visions and the manifesto to be a Senator, how did he just pull that plug and go to another role?”

While Professor Kila’s remarks may appear critical, he clarified that his perspective is not driven by personal feelings. Instead, he advocates for responsible behavior today to secure a promising tomorrow. In his opinion, elected officials should honor their commitments to the electorate and avoid switching roles after promising to excel in their current positions.

Senator Dave Umahi’s decision to pursue a ministerial appointment has sparked debates about the dedication and responsibility expected from elected representatives. Professor Kila’s comments shed light on the importance of maintaining consistency and dedication to the roles for which officials were elected, thus safeguarding the reputation and credibility of the Senate as an institution.

The concern raised by Professor Kila reflects a broader issue in the political landscape, where elected officials sometimes prioritize personal ambitions over their original commitments to their constituents. This highlights the need for a robust dialogue about accountability, transparency, and the ethical dimensions of political career transitions.

By addressing these issues today, it is hoped that tomorrow’s political landscape will be more stable and trustworthy. Also, public officials must be mindful of the impact of their decisions on the people they represent and uphold the integrity of the institutions they serve. Only then can they effectively fulfill their duties and contribute to the nation’s progress and development.

