Why Did President Tinubu Remove All The Service Chiefs And Left The DG Of The DSS- Igho Akeregha

Igho Akeregha, a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, raised a question regarding President Tinubu’s decision to replace all the service chiefs while retaining the Director General of the DSS. During an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki program, Akeregha expressed his concerns about the Senate’s investigation into oil subsidy during the Buhari regime, particularly the staggering amount of 9.3 trillion naira spent in just 30 months.

Reflecting on previous parliamentary probes from the 6th to 9th sessions, Akeregha noted that such investigations often generate high expectations but often yield little outcome. He expressed his hope that this current probe would be comprehensive and thorough in its approach.

Akeregha further emphasized the magnitude of 9.3 trillion naira, highlighting the fact that it accounts for a significant portion of the country’s national revenue. He raised the question of how this substantial amount of money was depleted from Nigeria’s coffers during Buhari’s administration, underscoring the issue of Emefiele’s involvement.

In relation to the detention of Emefiele, Akeregha questioned the rationale behind President Tinubu’s decision to replace all the service chiefs while keeping the Director General of the DSS. This raises curiosity as to the reasons and implications behind this specific personnel change.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 1:03:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/rdvhBMybCng?feature=share

