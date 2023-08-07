Why did President Putin not Support the Coup in Ukraine but Want to Support Coup in Niger?- Seun Kuti

Nigerian legendary afro beat singer, Seun Kuti has taken to social media to question people on the reason why Russian President, Vladimir Putin failed to back the revolution that started in Ukraine few months ago, but decided to back the seizure of power by the military department in Niger Republic few weeks ago. He asked such question on Instagram.

The music star who spoke about such issue through his official Instagram page, revealed that as one of the reasons for going to war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin claimed that the government of Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and Poroshenko were illegitimate and also said that the orange revolution of Ukraine was a coup.

Seun Kuti went ahead to state that;

“As we all saw the coup was welcomed by Ukrainians. Why didn’t he support the coup in Ukraine but wants to support the coup in Niger? Educate me please.”

According to Seun Kuti, the same double standard that Africans call out the West for in Ukraine and Afghanistan is what is happening in Niger Republic, adding that if a coup is wrong in Ukraine, then it is wrong in Niger Republic.

Here is Seun Kuti’s post below;

