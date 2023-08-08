Why Did President Putin Not Support The Coup In Ukraine But Want To Support Coup In Niger?-Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, a renowned Nigerian afrobeat singer, recently expressed his confusion on social media regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s contrasting actions in Ukraine and Niger Republic. He questioned why Putin failed to support the revolution in Ukraine a few months ago but backed the military’s seizure of power in Niger Republic a few weeks ago. Seun Kuti raised this query on his official Instagram page.

Seun Kuti went ahead to state that;

“As we all saw the coup was welcomed by Ukrainians. Why didn’t he support the coup in Ukraine but wants to support the coup in Niger? Educate me please.”

According to Seun Kuti’s Instagram post, Putin justified his involvement in Ukraine by claiming that the governments of Ukrainian Presidents Zelensky and Poroshenko were illegitimate. Additionally, Putin referred to the orange revolution in Ukraine as a coup. Seun Kuti highlighted these reasons as one of the justifications Putin provided for going to war in Ukraine.

Seun Kuti’s Instagram post shed light on the contrasting actions of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine and Niger Republic. While Putin refused to support the revolution in Ukraine, he openly backed the military’s seizure of power in Niger Republic. Seun Kuti questioned the inconsistency and shared Putin’s justifications for his involvement in Ukraine, claiming that the Ukrainian governments were illegitimate and that the orange revolution was a coup.

According to Seun Kuti, the same double standard that Africans call out the West for in Ukraine and Afghanistan is what is happening in Niger Republic, adding that if a coup is wrong in Ukraine, then it is wrong in Niger Republic.

Here is Seun Kuti’s post below;

Quoted (

)