Why did President Putin not Support the Coup in Ukraine but Want to Support Coup in Niger?-Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, a legendary afro beat musician from Nigeria, has asked on social media why Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, decided to support the military department’s takeover of power in the Niger Republic rather than the revolution that began in Ukraine. He posed this query on Instagram.

The musician, who discussed the subject on his official Instagram page, revealed that one of the justifications for the conflict in Ukraine was President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that the governments of Ukrainian Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Poroshenko were unconstitutional and that the country’s Orange Revolution was a coup.

Seun Kuti went ahead to state that; “As we all saw the coup was welcomed by Ukrainians. Why didn’t he support the coup in Ukraine but wants to support the coup in Niger? Educate me please.”

Seun Kuti asserts that what is taking place in the Niger Republic is the same double standard that Africans have been criticizing the West for in Ukraine and Afghanistan, and that if a coup is bad in Ukraine, it is also wrong in the Niger Republic.

Here is Seun Kuti’s post below;

