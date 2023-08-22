Why Did PDP Go To Court If It Allowed Members To Join APC Govt – Shehu Sani

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the claim by the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asked him to accept Ministerial appointment from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; as the former lawmaker expressed surprise that the main opposition party would challenge the government of President Tinubu in court if it allowed its members to be part of the administration.

Shehu Sani had written, “If the PDP has approved and endorsed its members joining the Government, then it has no business being in court.”

Shehu Sani, who took to his Twitter handle to react to the claim by Wike that he did not join Tinubu’s government without the PDP leadership’s approval, expressed surprise that the main opposition party went to court. According to him, it makes no sense that PDP would challenge the victory of President Tinubu during the February 25, 2023 Presidential election, and still give approval to its members to participate in his government.

Wike had earlier, during a press conference, said he informed the National Chairman of the PDP, the Zonal Chairman, the Rivers Chapter Chairman, the Senate Minority Leader, the House of Representatives Minority Leader, and the Governor of Rivers State that he was going to be made Minister. According to him, they all asked him to accept the appointment.

Matthewcontents (

)