Why Did Many Of The Children Of Israel Perished Even When God Made Atonement For Their Sins?-Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on the subtopic “The Saviour’s atonement for all in the world, the cleric reportedly stated that “Christ made the atonement but everyone has their responsibility to repent, we must still repent from our sins. Because atonement doesn’t automatically guarantee us salvation. we must have personal conviction of sin, we must have personal repentance and personal faith, Judas Iscariot didn’t make use of that atonement. If you don’t repent, the atonement will not avail for you. The Lord God of heaven has laid our iniquities upon Christ, but if you don’t repent, salvation will not come automatically.

Speaking further he said “Many of the children of Israel perished, even though the Lord has made the atonement for their sins because they ignored the atonement. But anyone that will come and repent will receive the atonement for their sins. If you continue in sin and you don’t have personal repentance and personal faith, if you don’t take that step of personal repentance and you say you are a Christian, you are a liar. The outcome of the fact that you believe in the blood that Jesus shed for you and you do not continue in sin, the outcome is that you are born of God. The wicked one cannot force those who are born of God to disconnect from God. If the atonement of Christ has atoned for your sins, you will keep yourself from sin.

Speaking lastly he said “The blood of Jesus takes the sins of the whole world away, but that atonement can only work for those who repent. Those who believes, they are the people that have eternal life. Don’t get to the error of saying worshipping idols doesn’t matter because the atonement of JESUS covers your sins, the Lord says, keep yourself from idol.

