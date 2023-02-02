Why Did It Take You Almost 8 Years To Lament Over the Fall Of Naira? -Malcolm Omirhobo To Tinubu

A Popular lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo may have reacted to the lamentation of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu over the high fall of the Nigerian Naira against the dollar where he inquired why he was coming out now to express such an emotion.

The lawyer who became a spotlight after his outfit in a Lagos court asked why it has to take the former governor of Lagos state, 8 years to lament on the depreciation of the Nigerian currency.

Malcolm Omirhobo who made this statement on his social media handle noted that even as he has come out to lament on such a fall on the Naira, it was however late to make such a complain and become a critique of such.

In his words…”Tinubu Laments Fall of Naira; Says N800 to $1 Shameful. But Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you are part of those who brought about the free fall of the Naira and why is it taking you close to eight year to complain . It is too late in the day to be a government critique or an activist”

Recall that the former governor of Lagos state had sympathized the current plight of the masses, where he lamented over the massive depreciation of the Nigerian Naira.

What’s your opinion about this statement? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

