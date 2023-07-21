Why did INEC upload Senatorial, HoR&Guber results since they said they will not upload results–Austin Aigbe

Austin Aigbe, an International Election Observer, raised a perplexing question regarding the actions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). During an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki program, he expressed his confusion over INEC’s stance on uploading election results. He questioned why INEC claimed it would no longer upload election results while, in fact, it did upload results for senatorial, House of Assembly, and gubernatorial elections.

His discussion centered on INEC’s potential review of its technological aspects, with particular emphasis on the electoral transmission of results. There have been debates about whether such transmission is part of the electoral act. Additionally, there were insinuations that INEC had previously published statements indicating that electronic result uploading would not be pursued.

Earlier in the program, Austin Aigbe had emphasized the need for a thorough examination of the glitch that occurred during one specific election, which affected only that particular election, rather than the other two elections held on the same day.

However, Austin Aigbe responded to INEC’s assertion about their publication by expressing his reluctance to repeat what he deemed obvious points. Instead, he pressed INEC with a logical question: If they were truly not going to upload election results, then why did they proceed to upload results for senatorial, House of Representatives, and gubernatorial elections? His argument rested on the principle that any discrepancies or issues affecting one election should be consistent and impact all elections conducted.

“If INEC says it will no longer upload results, then why did you upload senatorial result, why did you upload House of Representatives result, why did you upload gubernatorial results? An injury to one, should be an injury to all, if there were glitches in one election, there should be glitches in all”.

In essence, Austin Aigbe’s point centered on the need for transparency and consistency in INEC’s actions. If they had indeed renounced the electronic result transmission, then uploading results for certain elections while neglecting others would raise valid concerns about fairness and impartiality in the electoral process. It is essential to address these discrepancies and establish clear guidelines for the use of technology in future elections to maintain public trust and uphold the integrity of the democratic process.

Video ; 2:25

