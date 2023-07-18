Why Did God Gave Nebuchadnezzar A Dream That He And His Magicians Could Not Interpret? -Kumuyi.

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on a Monday Bible study held some hours ago, the cleric reportedly stated that “We have been learning from chapters 1 to 3 of the book of Daniel, now we are coming to chapter 4 and we are looking at the message titled PROPHETIC REVELATION CONCERNING A PROUD MONARCH AND ALL PROUD MEN. Speaking further he said when you study Daniel 4:25 you will discover that the purpose of the dream, chastisement and discipline of God was to show that the Almighty God rules in the affair of men and He gives power to whosoever He wills. The reason why God sent the dream and subsequent punishment to Nebuchadnezzar was that he was not only proud, but exceedingly proud. The Lord referred to him as the most proud, and he shall fall and stumble and none shall raise him, God will also kindle a fire that will burn his city to the ground.

Speaking further he said “Nebuchadnezzar started to say these words after he had gone through chastisement and everything the Lord revealed as a dream. He had gone through the punishment and now he related what happened to him that had not happened to anyone else. He became deranged before he came to his senses again. He saw a dream which made him afraid. That was so surprising – that the ‘almighty” king will be so afraid. Just that they don’t learn their lessons. He kept making the same mistake again.

After relating his dream to his astrologers and magicians and they could not help translate the dream, but Daniel came around and interpreted the dream.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward Facebook Video From 1 hour 10 minutes 12 seconds.

WisdomwiseD (

)