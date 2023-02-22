This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Cross River State Governor Burst Into Tears While Addressing Crowd During Rally

A video currently circulating online has captured the moment, cross river state governor, Ben Ayade, burst into tears while addressing a mammoth crowd during a rally.

The governor started weeping while explaining the hardship that Nigerians are currently going through

According to the governor, he said there is nothing available for citizens to use again since the scarcity of funds and fuel hit the nation

He said, there is no money, no water, no electricity

In the viral video that was shared online, he said he keeps wondering how Nigerians are surviving since all the issues started

” There is no fuel, There is no money in the bank. I don’t know how you are feeling and I don’t know how you will go back home from this rally. I feel ashamed to enter that car and drive away when you people are still here “

When he could not longer control his emotions, he dropped the microphone and burst into tears and his security operatives had to surround him as he left the stage

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State Cries at campaign. In this country of Naira Marley, Pastor Paul, Kwankwaso, Makinde, Ebubu and Apostle Selman Watch till the end.😭 pic.twitter.com/We5TFsIzwZ — Jeremiah Robert 🇳🇬 (@jeremiahrmg) February 22, 2023

