Why Consuming Smoked Or Dried Fish Is Bad For Your Body

Evidence suggests that smoked foods may contain carcinogens. The smoking process contaminates fish with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and nitrosamines, which are known carcinogens that increase the risk of gastrointestinal cancer at frequent intake of smoked fish.

According to Healthline”, The smoking, salting or brining involved causes chemical changes in the fish, creating carcinogenic compounds. An increased risk of nasopharyngeal cancer has been associated with the consumption of Cantonese-style salted and fermented fish, a favorite in Southern China. Below is why smoked or dried fish is bad for the body.

Smoked and cured fish can be risky as it has not been cooked by heat, meaning any listeria bacteria present would not have been killed off. Ms. Bender, a registered dietitian, suggests limiting the consumption of smoked and cured fish, enjoying it as an occasional treat versus eating it every day, for the same reasons that you should limit processed meats. She notes that the processing itself appears to be the underlying issue when it comes to cancer risk.

Tonybestie (

)