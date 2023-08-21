Why Chelsea will miss Carney Chukwuemeka in their next game on Friday

Chelsea football club succumbed to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of London rivals Westham united in their second premier league game of the 2022-2023 English premier league season, it was a shocking defeat that came with a big price, Carney Chukwuemeka sustained injury and could be out of action for sometime.

The young midfielder started Chelsea two opening games of the season and surprisingly was at the heart of all the good things Chelsea did in those games, he was lively against Liverpool and his skill sets and energy helped him cover the full pitch.

Carney Chukwuemeka scored his first goal for Chelsea Twitter photos

He is clever with the ball on his fit, he makes good runs down the channels, he is press resistance and easily plays out of the back and joins attack in a split seconds.

Against Westham united he was arguably Chelsea best player in the first half alongside Raheem Sterling, he scored a beautiful first goal for Chelsea but injury struck at the end of first half, he couldn’t carry on and was replaced by Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mykhailo Mudryk Twitter photos

The reality struck in the second half as Chelsea failed to really get going like they dominated in the first half of the game, Mykhailo Mudryk is lighting quick in attack but lacks the overall movement of Carney Chukwuemeka.

Carney Chukwuemeka injured against Westham united Twitter photos

The midfielder offers something unique that only Christopher Nkunku who is out injured could also offer, Chelsea will lineup on Friday without the 20 years old midfielder, it will be up to the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke to replace him.

Noni Madueke could replace Carney Chukwuemeka Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)