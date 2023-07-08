Why Chelsea Seem To Have Already Sorted Their Defense Ahead Of The 2023/24 Season

Chelsea have already unveiled Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson as their new Players this summer but the West London club is still after a number of targets including Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Dusan Vlahovic, Paulo Dybala, Cherki, Lautaro Martinez, Romeo La and Diogo Costa are some of the Players that have been linked with Chelsea this summer for the Midfield role, Goalkeeper role and Attacking role.

Chelsea are currently not after the transfer of any Defender this summer and there’s a great reason for that. The West London club seems to have already lined up multiple options for their defense for next season.

They signed Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile last season and the duo would be expected to become starters next season with Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah as backups.

For the Fullback positions, Chelsea has Reece James and Malo Gusto contending for the right-back position while Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell, Ian Maatsen and Lewis Hall would be contending for the Left-back spot.

