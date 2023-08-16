Why Chelsea must keep fighter Conor Gallagher at the club despite the arrival of Moises Caicedo

Chelsea football club is on the verge of completing the signing of Romeo La from Southampton, his signing added with the already arrival of Moises Caicedo will make the Chelsea midfield more competitive going into the 2023-2024 football season.

The reality is that they will have to sell or loan some of the midfielder to be able to keep everyone at the club happy and most importantly playing, the club have only the premier league, FA cup and Carabao cup to compete in this season.

Currently they have Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Lesley Ugochukwu and even Christopher Nkunku all expected to fight for three positions in midfield and that is without the incoming Romeo La.

Chelsea added Moises Caicedo to their midfield Twitter photos.

The biggest casualty from the midfield mentioned above could be Conor Gallagher, while the likes of Lesley Ugochukwu could go on loan, Andrey Santos could be content in playing second roles for now, Conor Gallagher is an established England international and can not afford to be cosigned to the bench.

Conor Gallagher impressed against Liverpool over the weekend Twitter photos

He clearly deserves to play, his work rate, passion and ability to adapt to different midfield roles are almost unmatched, Chelsea decision to sanction the signing of Romeo La seems to be the best decision and it could mean Conor Gallagher depart.

They will be loosing a fighter and more also an academy player who loves the club and clearly wants to fight for trophies with them.

Conor Gallagher Twitter photos

