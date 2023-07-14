NEWS

Why Chelsea Might Not Score Many Goals With Madueke and Mudryk Starting As Wingers Next Season

Last season, Chelsea starved because of goals. Despite the reinforcement of the attack before the beginning of the season with the signing of Raheem Sterling and Aubameyang, and the subsequent transfer of Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk, Chelsea finished on the second half of the Premier league and failed to qualify for any European tournament.

Next season would be another chance for Chelsea and Fans seems to think that Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk might be a big part of the solution to Chelsea’s goalscoring woes.

The reason why Fans are tipping Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk to lead Chelsea’s attack is because Raheem Sterling, who also joined Chelsea last summer, didn’t thrive. The English Winger was quite abysmal last season.

It’s understandable that Fans do not want Raheem Sterling starting over Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk next season but Raheem Sterling is still the best Wingers that Chelsea has got.

Chelsea Fans complained last season that the club didn’t get enough goals but they aren’t going to achieve that with Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk in the wings.

What Fans need to understand that there’s a process to growth and development, and Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk are still going through the process. They aren’t natural Scorer yet and Chelsea can’t get the number of goals required to compete at top level from Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk, who are still raw finishers.

This is why Raheem Sterling would be a guaranteed starter next season while Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk would alternate for each other in the starting lineup.

